Friday, December 29, 2017

They know what you call them: "Bad Kids..."

But they're taking back the title. Because this is their school. And their story.

Walls go up at Harrison Elementary

Main St. stores contend with parking issue

Coming to terms with Zombies

Obituaries

Dennis Lee Mitchell

Crime

Teacher arrested for sex crimes

Obituaries

Alice Martin

Education

Oregon graduation rates in the basement

City
City

Why Main St. is clear of panhandlers

City traffic code bars panhandling

by Caitlyn May

Updated: 2 days ago

City

Main St. Coordinator let go

Position to remain vacant for now

by Caitlyn May

Updated: 2 days ago

City

"Animal House" celebration planned

Cottage Grove is rolling out the Death Mobile

by Caitlyn May

Updated: 6 months ago

City

Airport welcome center readies welcome mat

Photo provided by Nadine Kelly

by Caitlyn May

Updated: 6 months ago

City

Relay for Life finds new home at Bohemia Park

Relay for Life held in Cottage Grove

by Caitlyn May

Updated: 6 months ago

Video News

Cottage Grove Championship Football Game [Pictures]

Photos by Cottage Grove High School's Chandler Bascue and Jordan Hagewood.

Sports
Sports

Rogue River outlasts Yoncalla
Sports

Athlete of the Week 12.27
Sports

Wickman guides Eagles to win
Sports

Lions struggle to score, Warriors walk away with win

Lane County
Lane County

UCC offers Douglas residents a library

Lane County

FORMER CG MAYOR CHOSEN FOR STEWART SEAT
Lane County

Call 811 before digging, it's a simple, safe and smart process

Education
Education

SLSD signs new agreement, business as usual

Education

School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
Education

Interim principal selected for Kennedy High School

Education

South Lane Mental Health reports to SLSD

Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

BMD in need of volunteers

Arts & Entertainment

Local artist set to rejoin Art Walk

Arts & Entertainment

"God of Carnage" playing at Opal Theatre

Arts & Entertainment

Art students complete carousel horses

Crime
Crime

FBI TECH TUESDAY
Crime

Cottage Grove Municipal Jail inmate escapes, gets caught
Crime

Cottage Grove teen arrested for killing puppy

Crime

"Hatchet" victim released

Obituaries
Obituaries

Beatrice (Bea) Dougherty
Obituaries

Billy Hill

Obituaries

Audrey Meurer
Obituaries

Dennis Lee Mitchell

Editorial | Columnist
Editorial | Columnist

Pet Tips 'n' tales

Editorial | Columnist

Pet tips 'n' Tales

Editorial | Columnist

Cat Calling

Editorial | Columnist

Cottage Grove servicewoman gets promotion

Community Calendar
Community Calendar

Recurring North Douglas County Meetings
Community Calendar

Addiction Recovery Groups
Community Calendar

Ongoing South Lane County events
Community Calendar

Exercise and Fun